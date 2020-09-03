Walmart releases list of hottest holiday toys

(CNN) — It is September, and if you are under the age of 12, that means it is time to start working on your Christmas list.

Walmart has insight on what will top lists this year. Thursday the retail giant released 2020’s hottest holiday toys.

The Paw Patrol Dino Patroller, The Jetson Plasma Hoverboard and BopIt game with a Baby Yoda theme are all expected to be popular items.

The top toys are tested and selected by kids.

Walmart merchandising experts tell USA Today that this year’s picks show kids are choosing different toys due to the coronavirus pandemic.

