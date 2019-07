(NEWS10) — Beginning Monday, Walmart is raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes nationwide.

The minimum age is now 21. The change also includes Sam’s Club locations.

The move is meant to make it more difficult for minors to get ahold of nicotine products.

The retailer is also in the process of stopping all sales of fruity and dessert flavored e-cigarette products, which health officials claim can play a role in getting kids hooked on vaping.