Walmart offering free Christmas tree delivery this year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Mistletoe and gifting wrapping are a large part of Christmas, but the Christmas tree and lights are the season’s big traditions. This holiday season, Walmart is offering two new services to bring those traditions home to you.

On Walmart’s website, families can pick out a fresh cut tree or a potted plant offered in a variety of different sizes and types and have it delivered for free.

With the weather turning chilly, you can also add Christmas lighting installation at check out. Walmart has partnered with Handy to provide installation.

These services are all part of Walmart’s commitment to making this holiday season more manageable.