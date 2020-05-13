Walmart launches Express Delivery service in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Walmart’s express delivery service, started in April, brings tons of stuff to doorsteps within two hours. The massive retailer is rolling out the service in Albany, offering almost 160,000 delivery items.

There is no markup on individual items, but the service costs $10 on top of delivery charges already in place. Walmart has offered delivery since 2018, and express delivery works the same way. Users must select the “express delivery” option when checking out.

Once an order is placed on the Walmart website or app, a personal shopper puts the order together in-store.

No money is exchanged at the point of delivery, as payments are processed online. No-contact options are available to help flatten the curve.

Walmart says it accelerated the development of express delivery because of coronavirus and plans to expand to a 1,000 more stores throughout the country in the next few weeks.

