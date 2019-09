FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(CNN) – September is National Baby Safety month and Walmart is using the opportunity to collect old car seats starting Monday.

Customers can trade in the car seat their child has outgrown for a $30 Walmart gift card.

The super store is partnering with recycling business Terracycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.

There is a two car seat trade-in limit per household.

You can go to walmart.com for a list of participating locations.

The events will go through September 30.