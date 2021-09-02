Walmart hiring associates for distribution center

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Walmart is hiring 60 associates to work in its Johnstown distribution center. The hiring event is set for September 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 300 Enterprise Road in Johnstown.
Walmart is hiring for order fillers, as well as truck drivers. Pay starts at $23.75 an hour. Some applicants can receive job offers while at the event. All full-time positions qualify for benefits.
Walmart is hiring thousands of employees across the country, including the 60 in Johnstown. Applicants can also apply for positions online on Walmart’s website.
More from NEWS10
- North Country fire departments receive over $375,000 from FEMA
- Mills School District implements cameras on school buses
- Hussain pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide
- Hunting hours and dress code among changes by DEC for deer and bear hunting
- Police in New York issue over 60,000 traffic tickets in 1 week