Walmart hiring associates for distribution center

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Walmart is hiring 60 associates to work in its Johnstown distribution center. The hiring event is set for September 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 300 Enterprise Road in Johnstown.

Walmart is hiring for order fillers, as well as truck drivers. Pay starts at $23.75 an hour. Some applicants can receive job offers while at the event. All full-time positions qualify for benefits.

Walmart is hiring thousands of employees across the country, including the 60 in Johnstown. Applicants can also apply for positions online on Walmart’s website.