Walmart distribution center in Johnstown hosting hiring event, looking for 100 associates

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Walmart announced they are looking to hire 100 associates for their Johnstown distribution center. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, May 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 300 Enterprise Road Johnstown, NY 12095.

“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers.”

Wages for full-time hourly associates are said to start at $19.65 per hour and can reach more than $24.00 an hour based on position, shift and schedule. Some applicants will reportedly have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot conditional job offers.

The company says all positions are considered full time, qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.