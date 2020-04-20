Walk up testing sites schedule for the week of April 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Walk up testing sites will be open as an “as needed basis” in certain high risk neighborhoods in Albany.

While most testing sites are temporary, the Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center will remain open weekly Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“It is crucial that we are bringing tests to our entire community, especially given the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on our historically underserved communities,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

On Saturday County Executive Dan McCoy released a schedule for walk-up testing sites to open the week of April 20.

The following sites will be open for those who made an appointment by calling (518) 465-4771 and pressing 0:

Monday, April 20

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Capital South Campus, 20 Warren Street, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (time change due to South End Children’s Café Food Drive)

Tuesday, April 21

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ezra Prentice Homes, 625 South Pearl Street, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Capital South Campus, 20 Warren Street, 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bleecker Terrace Apartments, North Manning Boulevard, 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, April 24