Walk Poetry spreading joy and positivity through chalk-written messages

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If we’ve ever needed a time for positivity and kindness, it’s now. Thankfully, one group is making a difference in our own backyards and all it takes is a little bit of chalk.

It’s called ‘Walk Poetry.’

Created by Schenectady High School English teacher, Colleen Wygal, the goal is to write positive messages of joy and hope in the streets of your neighborhood or any place of your choosing.

Photo Courtesy: Collen Wygal

The writings, which were made for everybody of all ages to do, can vary from quotes, your own saying and even to drawings! It’s purpose is to show poetry in another creative form. Whether, it’s a silly message or a long quote, when you see it on the street, they say they want you to feel calm and at peace.

The group’s photos have made their way across social media and Wygal says with the mindset of spreading happiness, her vision was to make sure both those who pass-by and the chalk writer feel as if they’re making an impact.

“Not only trying to make community out of people as they pass by. but giving, especially teenagers, a voice of power and hope that they don’t always see in themselves,” Wygal said. “It really changes you when you can see somebody watching what you’ve created and see them react to it.”

So many can walk the walk, but can you walk and chalk? If you’re looking to get involved and need some chalk, head to their Facebook page.