Walk Out Ceremony after 40 years of service for Schenectady Assistant Chief

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Friday marked the final day in a 40-year career for Assistant Chief Jack Falvo Jr.
Friends, family and other officers stood in the cold outside of Schenectady City Court to say their goodbyes and well wishes for Falvo in his retirement.
Falvo first worked on getting the Schenectady Police Department accredited 30 years ago and he regrets leaving before they finally get their accreditation.
Falvo plans to spend his retirement with his grandkids, playing golf and working with Jack’s Place, the foundation that honors his son Jack Falvo III.
