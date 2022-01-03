Walk-in vaccination clinic scheduled at Maria College

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Maria College is holding a walk-in vaccination clinic Friday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marian Hall, Fitzgerald Court. The college will be offering Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations and boosters.

Vaccines will be given by certified Maria College faculty, staff, or students and will be available while supplies last.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against COVID or needs to complete their Moderna, or Pfizer series is eligible to get a shot. People who have been fully vaccinated for six or more months are eligible to get the booster.

People with questions about eligibility can call Maria College at (518) 764-4718.