Walk-in COVID booster clinics at Maria College

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots will be available at Maria College Wednesday, December 8, and Wednesday, December 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The college said this is a walk-in clinic and no appointment is necessary.

Booster shots will be given to those who are eligible. People who got the Moderna or Pfizer two-shot series six or more months ago. Clinics will administer booster shots while supplies last.

Shots will be given by certified Maria College faculty, staff, or students. For questions about eligibility call Maria College at​ (518) 764-4718.

