Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Maria College Jan. 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Maria College is holding a COVID vaccination clinic Friday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will offer free Moderna or Pfizer initial vaccinations, second or booster shots.

The walk-in clinic will be held at Marian Hall, 700 New Scotland Avenue. No appointments are required. Shots will be administered by college faculty, staff, or students. Vaccines will be available while supplies last.

Vaccination requirements:

Anyone unvaccinated for COVID-19

Anyone who needs to complete the primary series of the Moderna of Pfizer vaccine

Anyone who is eligible for a booster shot

Questions about eligibility can be directed to Maria College at (518) 764-4718.