Walk across the Hudson

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Sitting 212 feet above the Hudson River, the old 1.2-mile Poughkeepsie-Highland Railroad Bridge dated back to 1889 and was a critical railroad link between New York State and New England.

A fire closed the bridge in 1974 and it sat abandoned for decades.

The walkway is popular with joggers and cyclists for its great views.

The walkway connects to the Dutchess Rail Trail on the east side of the river and on the west side, it connects to the Hudson Valley Rail Trail.

On the Poughkeepsie side is a pavilion with bathrooms and informational displays.

The views are amazing up and down the river. Downriver is the historic mid-Hudson Bridge. To the north are fantastic views of the Hudson River Valley. You even get a magnificent view of the Poughkeepsie skyline.

The Poughkeepsie skyline seen from the Walkway Over the Hudson.

Here are the rules for the road, people walking stay to the outside, bike riders get the middle.

Check the weather before you head out and also see about any changes due to COVID-19.

