Volunteers making a difference in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During these tough and unprecedented times, many are going out of their way to spread some positivity.

Watervliet street sweeping, debris cleaning, even painting, all in an effort called keep Watervilet neat. The effort began with three volunteers and now grown to well over 70 people making an impact.

One founder of the project, Tim Cavanaugh, said he was looking at the city and noticed it was short staffed and streets were overthrown, curves were dirty and houses that needed attention. He said Facebook was immediately his best friend as he went looking for help .

The first project was 19th street at an abandoned piece of property. After 30 volunteers showed up, they decided to do the whole business district of 19th street from 2nd ave to 12th ave.

Cavanaugh says its grown ever since and this is what makes the community special.

“A lot of great people that care about the community whether they live here or have ties to the city people do care about their community it’s just truly amazing,” Cavanaugh said. “I never thought it would turn out this big but if you could people over the years you meet a lot of people that’s what happens.”

Now Cavanaugh says they work around three to four times a week and its all to make the city an even better place to live.

