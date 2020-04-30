UAlbany student teaching math on TikTok

COLBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Online learning has been difficult for many during this time and it leaves them searching for other solutions for tips and tricks, especially when it comes to everybody’s favorite – math.

One UAlbany student is tutoring for free, but in a way you might not be used to…

Ever hear of TikTok? If you have kids, they might be on it often. It’s mainly known for dance challenges, humorous videos and highlights among other various content.

Cobleskill resident and UAlbany senior, Josh Martin, it the Tik Tok tutor.

In just one minute, he uses it to teach math of every topic. From algebra, calculus, factoring, exponents and the always challenging SAT styled questions. While he can’t cover everything within the lesson, it’s to help students get past what’s been holding them back to succeed.

“I can cover some of these topics that are probably causing students to miss an entire lecture. It’s the key concepts that people really aren’t getting,” Martin said. “So if I can make a quick video nailing on that, now it helps them understand so much more material. It was kind of a roadblock that stop them from understanding all that.”

As a tutor for five years, he brought learning to YouTube and now TikTok. Since we’re talking numbers, his profile, “Ludus_” was created five months ago and now has over 350,000 followers with many videos reaching from 1-4 million views.

Martin says, if you have a question or need help, don’t be afraid to ask!

“I like to do if you viewer requested topics especially because they can tell me what the majority of students are learning right now in their algebra 2 class or their geometry class or whatever,” Martin said. “I have to script the videos because just me trying to stand up there figuring out what exactly to fit into that 59 second window, it’s pretty difficult, because there’s some stuff that you got to leave out and there’s other stuff you want to make sure that you cover.”

