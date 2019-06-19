The Wakeup Rundown; $255,000 Hoosick Falls PFOA settlement; Watch out for this Walmart receipt glitch!

Wake Up With 10

by: Kevin O'Toole

Posted: / Updated:

Today is Wednesday, June 19, 2019. This is The Wakeup Rundown from NEWS10 ABC. For more on the stories in today’s podcast, head to NEWS10.com or #WakeUpWith10 every weekday morning starting at 4:30 am.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play