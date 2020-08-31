Social Dilemma: If someone calls late and wakes you up, is it your fault?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s TRY Social Dilemma has to do with late-night phone calls or texts. Here’s Casey’s email:

Hi Jaime,

I’m in the midst of a bit of an argument with a friend of mine. Here’s what happened. She often calls or texts me after 10 pm, which is when I am sleeping. My day starts at 5 am, so I’m in bed by 9 most nights. She knows this, but she still calls or texts later in the evening. A lot of the time it wakes me up, and it’s always for something silly or mindless.

Certainly, nothing that is urgent. I explain to her over and over again to wait to call or text during the day. She says she’ll forget what she wanted to tell me and it’s MY fault for keeping my ringers on. She says I should turn them off when I go to bed and then I won’t be awakened by the calls or texts But she knows I have a job that sometimes requires me to be on call, so I can’t turn off my phone, and even if I could, isn’t it still her fault for not honoring my request to not call after 9??

She says no, I say yes. The weird thing is that some other friends of ours agreed with her….so did my husband!!! I think this is crazy. So whose fault do you think it is if you get a late-night phone call that wakes you up??

The person who called, or the person who was awakened because they didn’t turn off the ringer?? I’ll be listening. Thanks, Jaime.

Peace

~ Casey.