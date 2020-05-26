Saratoga High School student creates Instagram page for graduating seniors

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From yearbooks to Instagram, the Saratoga High School Student Council is finding new ways to highlight the class of 2020.

It’s called “Saratoga College Commits,” and it’s a page designed to spotlight senior students and all of their accomplishments before they begin a new chapter.

“I think it’s really, really interesting to see where everyone is going,” Founder and Public Relations manager, Demi Hartz said. “I think it means a lot to everyone that there is an outlet to showcase accomplishments and to be able to feel like some type of normalcy that’s going on.”

With the use of a caption and a headshot, Hartz, the public relations manager for the student council, says it’s about creating a community bigger than ever before while showing how even when things get tough, the class of 2020 will leave a legacy for resilience and commitment to be there for one another.

“Being able to post on this account is a way for people to be safe but also keep in touch with people and see where everyone is going,” Hartz said. “I think specifically, the class of 2020 will be remembered for how they approached situations, their perspectives and finding alternatives is a resilient thing we can all agree we’ve gotten through.”

It’s intended for everyone to look through, including parents who want to see their child featured. With the power of social media, Hartz said she hopes the page will be active for years to come.

