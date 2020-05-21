Retirement community staying active

(NEWS10) — There’s no denying it’s been a challenge for seniors to stay active, yet safe during this time, but one retirement community is raising the bar.

The Shaker Pointe active retirement community is going the extra mile to keep occupied, from staff to residents. Between lifestyle classes such as art, cooking and crafts to fitness sessions like chair yoga or Zumba Go, it’s a way stay active and even learn a new skill in the process. For fitness director, Kerry Engle, it’s about staying physically on track.

“They were so active before, I wanted to keep them going. They’ve been working really hard to get their strength and balance and everything, I didn’t want that do diminish because of COVID,” Engle said. “So we try and keep them as busy as possible, which in return keeps up really busy and in shape.”

With many virtual opportunities, the staff says they’re also doing poetry reading sessions and current events discussions to stay engaged with other residents. They say even when times get difficult, the 55+ community is there for one another.

“We don’t have to push people, we have people there that want to engage,” Activities director, Brigid Rockwell, said. “I think we have a very close and loving environment.”

The staff says, if they have a computer, residents are able to connect with family members and loved ones through social apps.

“I miss those hugs most of all,” Resident, Nancy Scarchilli, said. “We do a zoom meeting every Sunday night and we play Scattegories, we just tell some jokes. Everyone has to come up with a dad joke every week, so that’s kind of fun.”

