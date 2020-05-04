May the 4th be with you: The Costumer providing Star Wars themed masks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — May the force be with you, or should we say, May the 4th be with you! May 4th is Star Wars day and a perfect opportunity to celebrate your fandom for the blockbuster franchise and feel as if you’re in your galaxy, far, far away.

However, since many aren’t able to gather and celebrate due to quarantine, The Costumer is providing a safe and fun way to visit that galaxy. With a small team working and collaborating with “ALL U” in Albany, they’ve created star wars themed masks that are both washer and dryer friendly for reusable purposes.

The licensed masks are designed with a wide variety of Star Wars logos, such as the Millennium Falcon, Jedi’s, Stormtroopers, R2D2 and the costumer is doing a bundle with lightsabers for the full experience!

Whether you’re watching the movies at home, or playing with the LEGO, they say it’s a way to release your inner Jedi and of course, be safe moving forward.

“If we can find a way to incorporate some fun pieces into it, then why not? I think people are stuck at home, the weather is getting nice and we can get out now so I think the kids are looking for fun things to do as are the adults,” Bonnie Johnson, owner of The Costumer said. “It’s providing a creative way to wear the mask and just providing some great fun. That’s what we need, right? Put a smile on everybody’s face.”

The Costumer is also carrying other themed masks and are offering contact-free pickup and delivery.

For more information on how to order you can visit their website here.

