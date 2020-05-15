Cohoes resident organizing birthday parades for local kids

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like a cup of morning coffee, birthday parades have become routine for Cohoes resident Bill Springle.

“Honestly, I thought it would be a one weekend thing — something to make people happy. But once I started doing it and people started seeing it and started asking, it spiraled out of control in a good way,” Springle said.

One birthday turned to five, then to 15 and now over 85 with many still to celebrate. After so many requests and the help of the balloon artists, Cohoes Police and Fire Departments, they hold multiple parades per day.

“This allows them to still be able to do something that gives their kids a memory,” Springle said. “Instead of remembering that year where ‘I couldn’t have a party and I couldn’t do anything and everything was bad.’ Now they remember that big parade with the fire trucks and balloons and everything.”

They’re memories that will last a lifetime, and Springle shows how a little act of kindness can go a long way to make someone smile.

“It’s pure joy. You don’t see people happy like that often, and it’s just complete happiness,” Springle said. “Just a huge smile on their face, and they’re playing with balloons and waving at fire trucks when they go by, It really is awesome.”

