Waite Road in Clifton park to be closed

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Waite Road between State Route 146 and State Route 146A in Clifton Park will be closing temporarily. This closure will allow Canadian Pacific Railroad to affect maintenance repairs to the railroad crossing located on Waite Road.

The road will be closed from Monday, November 29 to Friday, December 3, with weather permitting. Work on the railroad crossing at Waite Road was previously held off from earlier this year due to the Ashdown Road bridge repairs which ran overschedule.

During the closure, Canadian Pacific Railroad personnel will be present to assist with detours. Non-residents are asked to avoid the area of Waite Road if possible.

Residents with any questions, please contact the Town of Clifton Park Highway Department at (518) 371-6651