(NEWS10) — WA-HOO! It’s Mario Day! Every year on March 10, aka Mar10 Day, gamers worldwide celebrate the mustached hero of the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario.

The iconic video game character first made his appearance in the 1981 arcade classic “Donkey Kong” where players must play as Mario, then known as Mr. Video and then Jumpman, to rescue a damsel in distress named Pauline from the giant ape antagonist Donkey Kong.

Since then, Mario has appeared in hundreds of video games and numerous other forms of media. With over 210 million copies of the various Mario games sold, Mario is undoubtedly one of the most popular video game characters of all time.

What was the first Mario game you ever played?