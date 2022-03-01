BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – W. Collective, a downtown retail and coffee shop in Bennington, announced Tuesday they are preparing to host their second student artist from Bennington College. Reshavan Naicker, senior photographer, will have his work featured at the venue starting at 6 p.m. on March 2.

Reshavan is a visual artist from Johannesburg, South Africa. He is finishing his Bachelor of Arts in visual studies at Bennington College. He works primarily in photography but is interested in printmaking, painting, and fashion. Reshavan’s work comes from an attempt to materialize conceptual ideas, usually manifesting as spontaneous photography.

A photo of a house on a snowy road taken by Bennington College student Reshavan Naicker. (Reshavan Naicker)

This photo was taken by Bennington College student Reshavan Naicker. (Reshavan Naicker) Photographs by Reshavan Naicker on display at W. Collective (Photos courtesy W. Collective).

The series of photographs that will be featured at W. Collective show parts of the Bennington College Campus. When asked what inspired Reshavan to apply for the student exhibit feature at W. Collective, his response was “I heard about the call for artists through the Campus Bulletin and I was intrigued by the opportunity to have a place in downtown Bennington to be able to share my work and continue towards bridging the paths between the college and downtown. We need more spaces to be able to exhibit our work and it’s a really great initiative that W. Collective has started.” said Reshavan.

W. Collective is located at 332 Main Street in Bennington. The community is invited to attend the March 2 opening for Reshavan’s exhibit. His work will be featured throughout March and will be available for purchase.