Vulnerable Schenectady adult reported missing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a vulnerable adult. Laura Shinn was last seen on October 24, 2020 at approximately 2 p.m. in Schenectady’s Bellevue neighborhood.

The 63-year-old is described as being 5’1″ and 120 pounds with brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department’s Detective Division at 518-382-5245.

