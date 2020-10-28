Vulnerable Schenectady adult reported missing

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a vulnerable adult. Laura Shinn was last seen on October 24, 2020 at approximately 2 p.m. in Schenectady’s Bellevue neighborhood.

The 63-year-old is described as being 5’1″ and 120 pounds with brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department’s Detective Division at 518-382-5245.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report