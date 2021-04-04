Vulnerable adult reported missing

UPDATE: Police say Lacy has been located and is safe at home

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vulnerable 69-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Village of Scotia. Police say Pamela A Lacy, who was last seen at 2 a.m. on Sunday, has paranoid personality disorder and may be in need of medical attention.

Lacy is described as white, 5’6″, and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and driving a 2009 red Mazda Mz2 with New York registration HXH-9149.

Anyone with information on Lacy’s whereabouts should call Scotia Village Police Department on (518) 630-0911 or 911.