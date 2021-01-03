Vulnerable adult reported missing in Schenectady

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities have arrested a man on several charges in connection with fires at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield last month. Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth on Saturday said the Pittsfield Police Department arrested Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, Maine on Friday.

He is charged with several counts of malicious damage and three counts of attempted arson.