Vulnerable adult reported missing in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police say Singh was located on Saturday night and is safe.
The Schenectady Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance along with members of The New York State Police Aviation Unit, The Albany County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, The CDTA and Schenectady Neighborhood Watch.
