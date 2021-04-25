Vulnerable adult missing from Saratoga County

UPDATE: The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says Vandell has been located and is safe.

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vulnerable 85-year-old man has been reported missing from the town of Wilton in Saratoga County. William Vandell has Alzheimer’s disease and officials say he may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen on Kempton Place, Wilton, at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday April 25. Vandell is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 160 pounds and wearing a grey Penn University sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Vandell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office on (518) 885-6761.