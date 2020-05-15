Vulnerable adult missing from Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Saratoga County Sheriffs Office needs your help as they search for a missing vulnerable adult from Halfmoon.

According to deputies, 87-year-old Victor Begin was last seen at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, on Newtown Road in Halfmoon. He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He was driving a 2002 white Lincoln Continental with New York license plates that read: HEY-8627.

They say he was wearing blue jeans, black Crocs, and a black t-shirt that reads “Today I’m doing nothing.” They believe that he may be heading to Troy.

Anyone with information as the where Victor might be is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Saratoga County Sheriffs Office at (518) 885-2400.