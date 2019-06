SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Saratoga Springs are searching for a man they said could be in need of medical attention.

David Waring, 61, was last seen around 4 a.m. Friday on Jefferson Street in Saratoga Springs.

He is a white, 5’9″, and is wearing a silver wedding band. He may also have some discoloration on his forehead.

Police said he may be disoriented and confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 584-1800 or call 911.