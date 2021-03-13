Vulnerable 80-year-old man reported missing

UPDATE: Police sent out an update saying Gilbert was located and the alert had been cancelled as of 9:26 PM on March 13, 2021 .

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are searching for a vulnerable 80-year-old who was last seen traveling west on Alternate Route 7 in the City of Troy. Vermont resident Gary Gilbert, who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday March 12, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Police say Gilbert was driving a 2018 white Ford Econoline U-Haul van with a picture of flowers on the side with Arizona registration AH83383.

He is described as white, 5’10” tall and weighing 160 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans, black coat, Timberland boots and glasses.

If anyone has information on Gibson’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact New York State Police Brunswick on (518) 477-9333 or call 911.