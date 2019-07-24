VT officials warn of harmful algal blooms after two dogs die

(NEWS10) — Vermont officials are warning about harmful blue-green algae blooms after two dogs that consumed the toxins died.

Jill Brock takes her job as a professional dog walker very seriously.

“I’m always airing on the side of caution when it comes to animals,” she said.

That means dogs Cali and Kindle are kept on a short leash at all times.

“They have to be under control next to me. You can’t see what might be the grass or in the water that they’re going to go for,” said Brock.

With waters warming, harmful blue-green algae blooms are on the rise. Earlier this month, two dogs died after ingesting cyanobacteria from blooms on a private pond in Vermont.

“Ideally, just trying to avoid the murky waters is the best thing you can do to avoid any of that contamination,” said Dr. Holly Baker at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. She says to keep your dog leashed and if you do let them swim, be mindful.

“You’ll want to stay in cleaner water like streams and bigger lakes, not so much the small tiny ponds in on the five acres in your backyard,” said Dr. Baker.

The DEC says these toxins tend to thrive in standing, stagnant water, and there’s no way to tell if a bloom is toxic just by looking at it. If your pet does come into contact with the toxin, there’s no cure.

“There are actually a lot of conditions where there’s no true antidote for it, so it ends up becoming a lot of supportive care, so you want to get your dog to the vet ASAP,” said Dr. Baker.

Signs of cyanotoxin exposure include foaming at the mouth, convulsions and difficulty breathing.

“Try to keep them from drinking it and try to decontaminate them soon afterward so they’re not licking their coat,” said Dr. Baker.

Blue-green algae is sometimes described as pea soup or spilled paint. It’s especially common in the summer and early fall. Vermont officials ask that you you report any suspected blooms to bloomalert@vermont.gov.

