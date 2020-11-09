With 64 new virus cases over the weekend, Vermont officials urge limiting social gatherings to 10

Ruth Venman-Clay, a para-educator at Green Street Elementary School, in Brattleboro, Vt., checks the temperature of Lebron Murray as he returns for his first day of school as Carter Trowell looks on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. This was the first time students returned for in-person learning since March when schools closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — After reporting more than 60 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including one new death, Vermont health officials say they are investigating more outbreaks of the virus than at any time since the pandemic started.

The recent spike in cases has led state officials to suggest that Vermonters limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer. At Friday’s press conference, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said contact tracers have linked COVID-19 transmission to birthday parties, dinner parties, baby showers, and barbecues.

Levine said that because the coronavirus can spread easily among people in close contact who do not know they have the virus, Vermonters should only gather with a very limited number of trusted households.

“This applies to all gatherings, including just getting together with friends socially at home, on campus, or around town,” Levine said. “Now is the time to keep our social circles small.”

Vermont reported 21 new cases Saturday, including the first death since July. On Sunday, the health department reported 43 new cases, the highest single-day total since spring.

Since the pandemic arrived in March, nearly 2,400 Vermonters have tested positive for COVID-19> More than 1,900 have recovered; two people are currently in the hospital for treatment.

Scott said the new advisory is aimed at reducing the threqat of trqansmission from large gathering.

“I know this is difficult news, especially around the holidays,” he said. “But by being smart about gatherings and travel now, we can keep schools and our economy open, and we will get through this pandemic faster and on better footing than just about any other state.”

