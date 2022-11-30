SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police, joined by multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies, are carrying out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations in Springfield on Wednesday. This comes after an investigation into illegal drug activity on Valley Street, police said.

Agencies involved include the Vermont State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations, the Narcotics Investigation Unit, and the Springfield Police Department. Members of the public will see an increased police presence along Valley Street and are asked to avoid the area.

The operation is focused on specific locations, and there is no danger to the broader community, according to police. No further details are currently available, but Vermont State Troopers said they will provide more information as the operation continues.