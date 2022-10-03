PLYMOUTH, Vt. (NEWS10) — A cyclist was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after Vermont State Troopers say he ran into a car on Vermont Route 100. Both the victim and a Plymouth, Vermont man accused of hitting him were headed north at the time of the crash, which happened at about 2:48 p.m.

The cyclist had been riding on the shoulder of the roadway, police said when he turned left into the passenger side of the car. The driver told Troopers he did not realize the collision had taken place until he saw the cyclist on the ground in his rearview mirror.

The driver turned around and tried to help. The cyclist, an 80-year-old man from Ludlow, Vermont, was taken to Springfield Hospital for minor injuries. There have been no updates on his well-being.

Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by Ludlow Police Department. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.