WOODSTOCK, Vt. (NEWS10) – The suspect in a fatal shooting that shook the town of Woodstock Tuesday was found dead late that night in a house downtown, according to police. Members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit found the body of Jay Wilson, 45, of Woodstock, while searching the house after 11 p.m. following hours of negotiations.

Police say Wilson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. When they entered the house, the tactical services unit heard a gunshot, according to a release from Vermont State Police.

Authorities believe Wilson shot and killed a man, thought to be his mom’s friend. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The bodies of both the shooting victim and Wilson were brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies.

The incident began around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday when Woodstock police responded to 13 Slayton Terrace for a reported shooting, according to state police. The first officer who arrived at the scene found a dead man in the driveway. The officer was fired upon from the vicinity of the home, police said, and returned fire. It is not clear whether or not the shooter was injured in the exchange.

One of the officers saw Wilson in the doorway of the house, according to police. The first-responding officers then took cover and called for backup. Police set up a perimeter around the house, but they thought it was possible that Wilson had left the house before the additional officers arrived, leading to a shelter-in-place order.

State Police said they would release the name of the Woodstock Police officer who shot at Wilson on Wednesday. “Per standard protocol, when the Vermont State Police investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the police officer’s use of force,” they said. Wilson was suspected of shooting at the Woodstock officer first.

Authorities had asked residents in the area to shelter in place for hours with their doors locked while they tried to find Wilson. Police had not confirmed whether Wilson had left the house until they searched it. No one else was found inside.

“Precautionary measures that had been in place for residents of the area have been lifted,” state police said early Wednesday morning. Police said, “the area has been cleared and deemed safe.”