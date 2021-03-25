Welch: Federal aid gives Vermont leaders flexibility on spending

WASHINGTON (WFFF) — Vermont U.S. Rep. Peter Welch joined Montpelier city councilors Wednesday to break down components of the American Rescue Act.

The most recent federal relief package will send $200 million to cities, towns, and schools across the Green Mountain State. The city of Montpelier will receive more than $2 million.

Welch says Vermont’s congressional delegation pushed for community oversight of the money. He says local elected officials have more insight into how families, small businesses, and local government have been affected by the pandemic, and they should allocate the funds.

“I am a big proponent of giving that local responsibility to you,” he said. “By the way, it’s a huge responsibility because the decisions you make are really going to impact the well-being of the citizens of Montpelier for the years to come.”

Welch says the funding must be used for “COVID related purposes” but notes that the rules are broad. The aid can be used to provide premium pay for front-line workers or to make up for lost revenue.

“It can also be used for infrastructure projects, like water, sewer, and broadband, and that’s a huge challenge for many of our communities,” Welch said.

Another possible use is to partner with nonprofits for food distribution in Montpelier. According to Welch, the Montpelier Roxbury School District will also get a separate $2.5 million from the relief package.