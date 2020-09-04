Website of Vermont Sheriffs’ Association breached

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The head of the Vermont Sheriffs’ Association says the organization’s website was breached and the names of addresses of some members were stolen.

The association’s president, Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohynak, says no dates of birth or financial information was lost. He estimates just over 100 names were taken.

The sheriff’s association is separate from the sheriff’s departments. Its role is to support the sheriffs’ programs, such as those to combat drug abuse or to provide scholarships for people going into public service careers.

Bohynak says he learned of the breach on Wednesday.

The breach of the association’s website is now being investigated by law enforcement. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga