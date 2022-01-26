Water main break on Imperial Ave in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Town of Bennington says there is a water main break on Imperial Avenue. The Bennington Water Department will be digging and repairing the break on Wednesday afternoon.

The town said they do not know if they will need to conduct an emergency shut down to this area for the repair. The town said crews will work hard to avoid that.

The town asks residents to be patient as it can be difficult to work in a cold and wet environment for both the equipment and the crew.

Residents should avoid traveling on Imperial Avenue for the next few hours. The Highway Department will be sanding and salting the area as necessary.

