VERMONT (WFFF) — The Vermont Air National Guard, home to one of very few mission-ready, F-35 fighter wings in the nation, commenced night training missions. Night flying proficiency is a crucial component of the Air Guard’s training, and the practice takes place every year for about two to three weeks to meet federal requirements.

Flights will happen between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with training missions running from Tuesday to Saturday. During this two-hour window, the Air Guard may launch up to 12 flights.