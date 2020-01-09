2020 Vermont State of the State

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott gave his state-of-the-state address to Vermont lawmakers at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday.

The afternoon speech was held before a joint session of the House and Senate. In the address, the governor outlined his priorities for the 2020 legislative session.

He is scheduled to give a separate budget address later this month in which he will outline his spending priorities.

Both the House and Senate are controlled by Democrats. In the past lawmakers and the Scott administration have clashed over their vision for Vermont.