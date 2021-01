MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — More than 13,000 Vermonters who are 75 or older have signed up to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first few hours the Vermont Health Department’s signup site was open Monday.

The vaccinations will begin on Wednesday for the group, who are part of phase 1B of the program in Vermont. The state estimates there are about 49,000 people in the age group and it will take about six weeks to vaccinate them all.