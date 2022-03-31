BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is reminding drivers to make sure their cars are in working order before driving on the roadways. Video cameras recently captured this video of a car driving on the sidewalk in front of the police station because it did not have working brakes.

Police said the driver told them he knew he didn’t have properly working brakes. No one was injured during this incident.

Police said the driver was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Bennington police encourage residents to make sure their vehicles are working properly before driving. Vehicles should also have an annual Vermont inspection.