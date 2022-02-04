Warming shelters opening in Pownal due to power outage

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Pownal Fire Department has opened two warming shelters for residents due to a power outage. According to the Green Mountain Power outage map, about 500 customers are without power.

The shelters are located at the fire station on Route 346 next to the post office, and the Pownal Valley Center Station on Route 7. Officials said these stations are for residents without power to warm up, get a hot drink and charge their phones.

The fire department said if the power outage is extended overnight or into tomorrow, the state will open an overnight shelter in a separate location.

