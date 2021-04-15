Want to buy a house in Vermont? Act fast and bid high, realtors say

(WFFF) — As the demand for housing continues to increase during the pandemic, realtors are now dealing with low inventory.

Geri Reilly is the owner of Geri Reilly Real Estate. She started selling real estate over 40 years ago, but said she’s never seen houses sell this fast. “As soon as you list a property, it goes within a week, it could go within a weekend, anywhere from two days to a week,” she said.

Now people are bidding at higher numbers than ever before. “Around here we usually see somebody maybe over bidding $5,000 or maybe up to $25,000, but now we are seeing $50,000,” Reilly said.

As the demand continues to increase, inventory can’t keep up. Many of the buyers are from out of state, and they are paying with cash.

“I am not saying that the Vermonters don’t have the cash because they do,” Reilly said. “It’s just how they have to manipulate their funds and figure out what is the best avenue for them to purchase a house.”