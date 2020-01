MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont House passed a paid family and medical leave bill.

Thursday’s vote was the final hurdle for the proposed legislation. It’s now headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill guarantees up to 12 weeks of paid parental or bonding leave and up to eight weeks of paid family care leave. The bill also contains the opportunity for individuals to opt-in to a personal medical leave police for up to six weeks.