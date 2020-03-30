VT outlines travel, lodging guidelines

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The state of Vermont released new travel and visitor guidelines to help stem the spread of coronavirus between states.

The new order asks anyone, even residents, coming from outside the state for anything other than an essential purpose to home quarantine for 14 days.

Vt. Gov. Phil Scott also asked lodging providers to do their part. All reservations are suspended, and state police will be monitoring the businesses. This includes hotels, motels, camp grounds and short-term rentals such as Airbnb.

Scott said Monday:

“We all must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 to minimize infections, particularly for those who are elderly or have underlying chronic health conditions, and prevent it from overwhelming our healthcare facilities.”

