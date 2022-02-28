MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement Monday that outlined state sanctions he has placed on Russian trade through executive orders.

Gov. Scott is directing the Vermont Liquor and Lottery Commissions to remove Russian-owned products from the shelves of state agent stores. The executive order also directs those stores to stop purchasing from Russian-owned distilleries indefinitely.

In his statement, Scott announced he will take further actions to respond to the Russian invasion in Ukraine through upcoming executive orders.

The governor expressed support for the people of Ukraine and their struggle against Russian invasion forces.

His full statement can be read below: