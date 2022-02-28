MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement Monday that outlined state sanctions he has placed on Russian trade through executive orders.
Gov. Scott is directing the Vermont Liquor and Lottery Commissions to remove Russian-owned products from the shelves of state agent stores. The executive order also directs those stores to stop purchasing from Russian-owned distilleries indefinitely.
In his statement, Scott announced he will take further actions to respond to the Russian invasion in Ukraine through upcoming executive orders.
The governor expressed support for the people of Ukraine and their struggle against Russian invasion forces.
His full statement can be read below:
“Today I directed the Commissioner of Liquor and Lottery to remove Russian-owned products from state agent store shelves and cease purchasing new stock from Russian-owned distilleries until further notice.
“Later this week, I will issue an executive order detailing further action and state sanctions Vermont will pursue to respond to the illegal and heinous Putin invasion of Ukraine.
“There are few things individual states can do alone, but I am heartened by the overwhelming and united response from the Free World in support of the people of Ukraine. Vermonters are inspired by the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of those who seek nothing more than the freedom to determine their own futures. The Ukrainian people are fighting for the same values we believe in, and we must come together to support them.”