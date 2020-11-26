MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says one thing to be thankful for this year is the restoration of the wild turkey population in the state.
Wild turkeys disappeared from Vermont in the mid-to-late 1800s because of habitat destruction from land clearing for farming, the department said in a statement on Monday. At that time, only a quarter of the state was covered by forest, officials said.
The wild turkeys in Vermont now originate from just 31 wild turkeys stocked in Rutland County in 1969 and 1970, the department said. State wildlife groups moved the birds north. Now Vermont has an estimated population of nearly 50,000.
LATEST STORIES
- Vermont capitol Christmas tree comes from Wallingford, Rutland County
- VT Fish and Wildlife thankful for wild turkey restoration
- Vermont police: Drive responsibly, buckle up, have designated driver
- Intubated COVID patient plays violin to thank caregivers
- One man injured after Thanksgiving shooting in Wilkes-Barre